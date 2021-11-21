LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care and other community leaders gathered at Byck Elementary Sunday in remembrance of a student whose death led to the creation of Dare to Care.
Bobby Ellis was 9 years old when he died of malnutrition in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969. Shortly after his death, the Kentuckiana community came together to create Dare to Care.
Each yeah, a candlelight vigil is held in honor of Ellis. Along with Dare to Care, Interfaith Paths to Peace and the Louisville mayor took part in the ceremony.
They discussed Ellis' story — and his impact on Dare to Care's mission to this day.
"It's a time for us to come together to remember, and reflect and be revived and renewed in terms of eradicating hunger from our community," the President and CEO of Dare to Dare Food Bank Vincent James said. "It's something we never want to see happen again."
Dare to Care hopes by remembering Ellis, others will be inspired to help address food insecurity in Louisville.
