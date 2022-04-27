LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Camm, the former Indiana State Police trooper who was exonerated by a jury after spending 13 years in prison for the murders of his wife and children, has just reached a multi-million settlement.
According to his attorney and court documents, Camm was awarded more than $5 million in settlements from various lawsuits against the investigators in his case. That amount includes a $4.6 settlement reached in his federal wrongful arrest lawsuit earlier this week.
That federal lawsuit named as defendants the key players in the prosecution against Camm. Those names included Sean Clemons, the lead Indiana State Police investigator in the case, as well as blood stain pattern analysis expert witnesses Robert Stites and Rod Englert.
Camm's attorney, Garry Adams, said Camm wanted more than just money as part of the litigation.
"There was a request for an apology from Mr. Stites and there is a statement of an apology that he made," Adams said.
Stites was a photographer brought into the investigation early on as an assistant to Englert, a nationally known blood stain pattern analyst. Stites would photograph evidence that he said implicated Camm as the killer of Kim, Brad and Jill, but Camm's defense attorneys later would accuse him of fabricating his credentials.
As part of the federal settlement, Camm agreed not to bring any further actions against the defendants or other players in the investigation, including the State of Indiana; the Indiana State Police; and the estate of Stan Faith, the original prosecutor.
Adams said Floyd County previously also agreed to pay Camm $450,000. Additionally, he said Camm reached settlements with private defendants over the past few months. The amounts of those settlements are confidential.
"Based on the settlements with the two public entities, which is not confidential, it was $5,050,000," Adams said.
Again, that number does not include funds Camm received from private, confidential settlements.
The settlements mark the final chapter in a case that stretches back to Sept. 28, 2000, when Camm's wife, Kim, and children Brad and Jill, were found shot to death in Camm's garage. Camm spent 13 years in prison after two trials and two convictions in the murders.
Camm has always maintained he was playing basketball at a nearby church during the murders. At least 11 witnesses corroborate his story, but prosecutors said Camm raced home, committed the crimes and returned.
Camm's two earlier convictions were overturned on appeal, and a third jury found him not guilty.
Charles Boney was eventually named as a suspect, convicted and sent to prison for the murders. Before his arrest, Boney had a lengthy criminal record, several convictions against women, and he had also been represented by Faith in previous cases.
This story will be updated.
