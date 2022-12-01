LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David James is stepping down as president of Metro Council.
James made the announcement Thursday evening during a Majority Caucus meeting. The Democratic councilman said he wants someone else to do it, to help grow the group and provide new vision and leadership.
"Part of leadership, to me, is that at some point, you have to make the organization grow and people grow and help with that, and so, I will not be running for president next year," James said. "I want somebody else to run for president, to help our organization to grow and cause change and movement. It's time for somebody else to do it."
James will stay on Metro Council, representing District 6 which serves much of Old Louisville.
In summer 2021, James suspended his bid for mayor, citing health reasons. He is a retired police officer and former president of the River City Fraternal Order of Police.
James was first elected to Metro Council in 2010 and has served as president since 2018.
Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, was nominated to be the next council president, but there are steps that have to happen first.
Newly-elected Metro Council members will join the a Dec. 15 meeting and take a vote. A formal vote will take place in early January.
