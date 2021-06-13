LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing "health reasons," Metro Council President David James is suspending his bid to become Louisville's next mayor.
James, a Democrat who represents District 6, said Sunday on Twitter that he recently underwent prostate surgery, has another surgery scheduled soon and "felt it would be disingenuous to continue fundraising at this time."
Louisville is my home - my heart. That will never change. It is with great sadness that I announce I am suspending my campaign for mayor due to health reasons.— David James (@DavidJamesKY) June 14, 2021
"I need to focus on my health, and that is difficult with the rigors of a modern campaign," he said in a Twitter thread. "In the coming months, I will be focused on healing myself and this city from my position in the Metro Council. Nothing could be more important.
"My greatest gratitude goes out to those who embraced our vision on this campaign, and to those who simply took the time on our sidewalks and streets to speak to me about your vision for a better Louisville," he added. "This is very tough, but it is what I need to do."
My greatest gratitude goes out to those who embraced our vision on this campaign, and to those who simply took the time on our sidewalks and streets to speak to me about your vision for a better Louisville. This is very tough, but it is what I need to do.— David James (@DavidJamesKY) June 14, 2021
James, a retired Louisville Metro Police officer and former president of the River City Fraternal Order of Police chapter, announced his candidacy in January at the Teamsters 89 Union Hall on Taylor Boulevard. He was first elected to Metro Council in 2010 and is in his fourth term as council president.
Others vying for the office include businessman Craig Greenberg, the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels; the Rev. Timothy Findley Jr. of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center; Shameka Parrish-Wright, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression; funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine; and Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.
Mayor Greg Fischer’s third term is set to end in January 2023.
