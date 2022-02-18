LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASCAR's premier event and season-opening race is set to take place Sunday, and it'll air on WDRB.
Daytona 500 coverage starts at 1 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Pre-race coverage will start at 2:30 p.m.
Kyle Larson is on the pole, and Alex Bowman will start second. Michael McDowell won the race last year and will start sixth Sunday.
This season marks the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen race car.
The Daytona 500 will also feature half of the 40-car field with drivers under the age of 30.
Lee Petty won the first Daytona 500 in 1959, and Richard Petty has the most wins in the race with seven all-time.
