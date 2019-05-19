JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and two others hurt in a what police are calling a "catastrophic" explosion that demolished one home and damaged several others early Sunday morning in Jeffersonville.
The Jeffersonville police and fire departments responded to the home in the 900 block of Assembly road around 5 a.m., according to Det. Lt. Isaac Parker.
Police say one of the victims located at the scene was killed. Two other victims were taken to University Hospital.
WDRB's Travis Ragsdale was told at the scene Sunday afternoon that one of those victims had been treated and released.
NEW: Being told one of two people taken to the hospital from house explosion in Jeff has been treated and released. This person was in a neighboring home. One still in hospital. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qTygTuTUUN— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) May 19, 2019
One home was demolished and another 12 to 15 homes were affected by the explosion. Parker says the police department will "maintain security" and that portions of Assembly Road will be closed for safety.
"The Jeffersonville Street Department is on scene and cleaning the debris from the roadway; however, the area will continue to be closed for the next several days. There are several pieces of debris in elevated positions that pose a safety risk if they were to fall. Numerous houses near the explosion have been condemned by the Jeffersonville Building Commissioner due to structural damage," Parker said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he is "carefully monitoring this morning's tragic situation."
"The City of Jeffersonville is deeply saddened by Sunday's home explosion," Moore said in a statement sent to WDRB. "At this time, we know one life has been lost and others were injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Capitol Hills neighborhood. We greatly appreciate our first responders and depend on them at a time like this. We are a strong community and are lucky to live in an area that cares about its neighbors. This impacts us all."
The police and fire departments are actively investigating the incident along with Indiana State Police. Utility companies are also helping with the investigation, Parker said.
There's no word yet on what caused the explosion.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.