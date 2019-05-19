JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and two others hurt in a what police are calling a "catastrophic" explosion that demolished one home and damaged several others early Sunday morning in Jeffersonville.

The Jeffersonville police and fire departments responded to the home in the 900 block of Assembly road around 5 a.m., according to Det. Lt. Isaac Parker.

Police say one of the victims located at the scene was killed. Two other victims were taken to University Hospital.

WDRB's Travis Ragsdale was told at the scene Sunday afternoon that one of those victims had been treated and released.

NEW: Being told one of two people taken to the hospital from house explosion in Jeff has been treated and released. This person was in a neighboring home. One still in hospital. ⁦@WDRBNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/qTygTuTUUN — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) May 19, 2019