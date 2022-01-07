MAYFIELD TORNADO - DONATIONS - DVIDS IMAGE 12-16-2021 2

Kentucky National Guard Soldiers unload disaster relief donations December 15th at Mayfield, Ky. Fairgrounds. Soldiers from various units unloaded donations that were brought to Mayfield in response to the tornado that impacted most of western Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline was extended for Kentucky tornado victims seeking unemployment assistance. 

Those impacted by the December storms have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The Office of Unemployment Insurance says the Department of Labor approved the extension on Friday, according to a news release.

Anyone living in the 16 counties impacted, including Taylor, Muhlenberg and Warren counties, among others, must submit an application. 

According to a news release, individuals are eligible to apply for DUA if they became unemployed as a direct result of the severe storms, winds, flooding and tornadoes. Claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster.

To file a claim, click here or call (502) 875-0442.

In-person assistance will be offered at two locations from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 at 262 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green and 351 Charles Drive in Mayfield.

