Kentucky National Guard Soldiers unload disaster relief donations December 15th at Mayfield, Ky. Fairgrounds. Soldiers from various units unloaded donations that were brought to Mayfield in response to the tornado that impacted most of western Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline was extended for Kentucky tornado victims seeking unemployment assistance.
Those impacted by the December storms have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The Office of Unemployment Insurance says the Department of Labor approved the extension on Friday, according to a news release.
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Spc. Brett Hornback
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Anyone living in the 16 counties impacted, including Taylor, Muhlenberg and Warren counties, among others, must submit an application.
According to a news release, individuals are eligible to apply for DUA if they became unemployed as a direct result of the severe storms, winds, flooding and tornadoes. Claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster.
To file a claim, click here or call (502) 875-0442.
In-person assistance will be offered at two locations from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 at 262 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green and 351 Charles Drive in Mayfield.