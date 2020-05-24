BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) - As the temperatures hit nearly 90 on Sunday, families wasted no time heading to the closed lake to cool off.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Deam Lake State Recreation Area in Borden to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The beach was a popular place with people laying the sun, swimming, kayaking and fishing.
After Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved up the opening date for campgrounds, Jennifer Lantaff and her family took advantage -- securing a spot at the Deam Lake campground.
“They opened it up so we were able to come over on Friday and going home tomorrow ... it’s been really nice,” Lantaff said.
Conservation officers kept an eye on the beach crowds as families tried to maintain a six-foot distance from others nearby.
The concession area only allowed one family inside at a time and kayaks were sanitized after each use.
“It’s nice to see people coming out here again, finally trying to get open. We’ve had a pretty decent crowd, about normal for this time of year,” said property manager Pat Cleary. “They’re pretty well keeping apart and we are happy to see it.”
During a non-holiday weekend, about 50 boat launch permits are typically issued, however, more than 200 were already issued for the holiday weekend.
Several of those at the beach had Kentucky licenses plates and were happy to cross state lines to enjoy the outdoors.
“We are starting to see how to handle things. As long as we social distance, keep things in order, we’re alright,” said Louisville resident Andrew King. “You might as well enjoy the sun just make sure you are careful about it. Just don’t be out here all reckless.”
Storm clouds were a brief threat for the afternoon but they quickly passed.
Park officials expect a larger crowd on Memorial Day as temperatures, again, are expected to reach near 90.
