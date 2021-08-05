LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway in Brandenburg after two bodies were found in the Ohio River early Thursday morning.
Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Hagg says the bodies were found after the Department of Fish and Wildlife found an abandoned boat in the New Amsterdam area, which is about 12 miles north of Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Haag said officials don't know yet if the bodies and the abandoned boat are connected.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
