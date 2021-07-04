LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Democratic Party held its 16th annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Sunday morning.
U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth, the only Kentucky Democrat in Congress, was the first to read at the event held on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall.
A number of Louisville area elected officials and leaders read the Declaration of Independence, including Shively mayor Beverly Chester Burton, Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson and Kentucky State Representative Pamela Stevenson.
The Declaration of Independence was the official pronouncement of the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 that indicated America's 13 colonies were no longer under British rule.
