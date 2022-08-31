LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, accessible playground is coming to Louisville.
Work to tear down the old playground at Sheppard Park on West Magazine Street in the city's Russell neighborhood started Wednesday.
Demolition is expected to be finished by the end of this week, and the new playground equipment is set to be installed by the end of September.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is investing nearly $200,000 in the new playground.
The park has undergone several upgrades over the last few years. In 2018, a new spray ground was put in, as well as a Conga drum play area, new restrooms and picnic tables. Those updates were funded by a federal grant and Louisville Metro Government.
