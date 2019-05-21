LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary former University of Louisville men's basketball coach has suffered a stroke.
The news came initially from the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which posted on its Facebook page:
Crum, 82, is currently hospitalized, and his family is asking for privacy as he recovers.
Crum suffered another stroke two years ago when he was on a fishing expedition in Alaska.
Just heard about Coach Crum and want to wish him a complete and speedy recovery. Please keep him and his wife, Susan, in your thoughts and prayers.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 21, 2019
He coached at U of L for 30 years, leading the program to two national championships and six Final Fours.
