LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Derby City gaming moves ahead with making room for more games and adding a hotel, one of its entrances is permanently closed.
In an email to guests, Derby City Gaming said the entrance closest to Poplar Level Road is now the main entrance. The north property entrance, facing Durrett Lane, is closed to make room for expanding the gaming floor.
Expansion plans were announced back in October to add 400 more gaming machines and a five-story, 123-room hotel. The project is expected to cost $76 million and be complete late this year or by spring 2023.
The expansion will include “a VIP gaming space, a new sports bar, a stage for live entertainment and an upscale-casual restaurant and bar,” according to a news release.
