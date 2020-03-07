LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville's women's flat-track roller derby league, Derby City Roller Girls, won it's season opener against Bowling Green's Vette City Hot Broads Saturday, 139-138.
The league offered bleacher seats for fans for the first time this year. For those who are 18 years and older, trackside seating is now available, along with concessions, merchandise and beer.
Bailey Mack, who skates as Harlot O'Hara, was excited to get the season started.
"It's the most fun. It's amazing," O'Hara, said. "We come out six hours a week to hit each other and we come back for more because we love it so much. We love the sport. We love our teammates."
Tickets cost $12 for fans ages 13 and over and $5 for children ages 7 to 12-years-old. Children six and under are admitted for free. A season pass, which includes three bouts, costs $30.
The league has two more home bouts at Champ's Rollerdome on April 4 and May 16. To view the full schedule, click here.
