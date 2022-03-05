LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While the planes weren’t taking flights, there were plenty of flights of beer Saturday at Bowman Field for the 9th annual Tailspin Ale fest.
The crowds were back Saturday for what's considered one of the top beer festivals in the country — the first time it’s been back in two years.
The Tailspin Ale Fest was the last major event in Louisville before the 2020 shutdowns began.
“I was so glad that I went to that one because it was like kind of the last hoopla before everything shut down,” said Margi Neff, who often volunteers with the festival. “As a veteran tail spinner. I have been coming for quite a few years and it has been different every time, but it has been fun every time.”
Dozens of local breweries showcased their finest ales and stouts — an industry that has only being growing in Kentucky over the last decade.
“I think there was maybe four breweries in the state of Kentucky and now I think there is 90 in Kentucky — so that is a pretty big deal,” said festival spokesperson Caroline Knop.
Part of the proceeds benefitted the HOP foundation which supports brewery industry workers who are in financial need due to a medical emergency or a disaster.
Nearly 4,500 people attended the sold-out event, strolling past vintage planes, choppers, and food trucks — there was even flying axes and a bourbon beer bar.
“Here we are in 2022 having a great time as you can see," said Kopp. "It's just a really beautiful day, 79 degrees, sunny — a little windy but lots of fun."
The 41 mph wind gusts proved to be a little too much for some as they had to move out from under their tents just in case they blew away or collapsed.
The winds didn’t deter Nathan Stilger from trying beers he’s never had before.
“You get a hint of flavor. It just falls in the back of your mouth, and you don't really know it until you drink it and swallow it — it's liquid gold,” Stilger said while taking a sip. “Oh, having a great time. I love seeing people, sampling different beers, meeting people from different walks of life.”
Preparations are already underway for the festival next year.
