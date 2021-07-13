LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of anticipation, construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project is about to begin.
Construction on the interstate ramps surrounding the bridge will get underway Tuesday evening, with crews starting at 9 p.m. and finishing up at 6 a.m.
The ramp work is preparation for the main work on the bridge. Crews will improve the I-65/I-265 interchange and the I-64/I-265 interchange. The work will enhance traffic flow on the ramps and prepare for the bulk of the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project.
Project spokeswoman Andrea Brady said last week that the initial ramp construction will strengthen the shoulders to increase capacity when the larger construction phases begin.
The nearly 60-year-old bridge carries around 70,000 vehicles to and from Louisville and New Albany every day. When the bulk of the project begins in August, at least one lane of traffic in each direction will stay open for most of the project.
While some drivers plan to stick it out and deal with lane closures, others, like Shane Elsbury, say they'll find another way around.
"I think we'll probably just take 65," she said, "just because we don't want to get stuck in traffic and I don't mind paying the toll every once in a while since I don't go over very often."
Once construction gets started on the ramps, drivers will have to deal with lane closures and delays. At this time, the six lanes of traffic will be reduced to two in each direction. I-265 and I-65 will serve as detour routes while lanes are restricted.
Signs have already been posted alerting drivers to the changes.
Depending on weather conditions, it should take about two weeks to complete work on the ramps. Then Phase 1 for construction starts late next month on the lower deck of the bridge.
The entire renewal project will take place in multiple phases, and is expected to continue for three years. When complete, officials said the project will add up to 30 years of life to the bridge.
To sign up for text and email alerts regarding the project and possible traffic delays, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.