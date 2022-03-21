LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Final plans for the redevelopment of the former site of Jim Porter's Good Time Emporium could be filed as soon as this week.
One Park South received full approval from the city in 2019. The $275 million project at the southwest intersection of Grinsted Drive and Lexington Road includes an 18-story tower for apartments. Developers also envision ground-level retailers and restaurants.
One Park North is designed to be built across Lexington Road and abut Beargrass Creek. Plans unveiled Wednesday show the project including a 10-story residential tower with a grocery store on the ground floor and a separate 17-story tower for apartments as well.
"We wanted to have one last meeting to explain the project to everybody," said John Talbott, an attorney for Jefferson Development Group. "Make sure they knew what we were getting ready to file. It's an exciting project. We really couldn't be happier. Any time you get a project of this size and complexity, it's not easy. It's takes a long time."
But ever since the project was first dangled to the public in 2015, concerns have been raised about traffic for the already busy intersection.
"Our major concern is whether the existing roads can handle the increased traffic that the project will produce," said Steve Porter, an attorney representing the Lexington Road Preservation Association. "Other concerns may surface as we get more information."
But Talbott said it would still likely be years before any construction began on either site. The plans for One Park North could takes months to be approved and altered while being considered by the Louisville Metro Department of Planning and Design Services.
