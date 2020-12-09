LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Right off the exit ramp to Louisville, a big welcoming party greets you. There’s a crushed Bud Ice can, a used dental flosser, an empty Styrofoam carryout box and that’s just for starters.
Just about everywhere you look, there's trash, which frustrates Louisville Metro Government's Director of Public Works & Assets Vanessa Burns.
“Nobody’s coming back to Louisville if every place you look there’s dirt and filth," said Burns.
Tuesday evening, during a meeting of the Metro Council Budget Committee, Burns shared a hard truth.
“The level of cleanliness in this city was not acceptable," she said bluntly.
While litter and graffiti in downtown Louisville has captured the attention of some, speakers at the meeting characterized the issue as one that's affecting all corners of the city.
WDRB Facebook followers report similar messes on S. 3rd Street near Interstate 264, South Park Road, and portions of Interstate 265, especially near Taylorsville Road.
“All of Louisville,” another commenter wrote Wednesday.
Right now, the city can't keep up.
“The level of cleanliness is because of our lack of resources," Burns told council Tuesday. "We do what we can within the resources that we have.”
A $26 million spending plan council is currently considering would designate more resources — about $1.5 million — for clean-up and graffiti removal. As Burns explained, a portion would be used to support existing clean-up efforts downtown. Additionally, portions would be used to hire additional people, sweep streets in suburban areas of the county and clean up on-and-off ramps across Louisville's interstates.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, the President and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., hopes council will consider the additional funding.
“I’m encouraged that city leaders really are dedicated to addressing this," she said.
Without improvement, she says Louisville might lose some of its economic prospects and opportunities to other cities which are cleaner and safer.
"I do believe it's important that we be prepared to compete with those communities, because they will be prepared to compete with us," she said, in part. "Prospects are very interested in a community that takes pride in itself."
Tuesday night, after some hesitation and skepticism toward the spending, council members decided they need more time to ask questions about the plan before a possible vote on it later this month.
