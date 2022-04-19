LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DJ Pauly D, who was made famous for his years on MTV as part of the cast of "Jersey Shore" will make the official "Riders Up" call the 154th Belmont Stakes in June.
The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday that DJ Pauly D will also headline the entertainment lineup of the 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. He will take the stage from 4:15-6:15 p.m. on June 11 inside the new Club 154 presented by Mohegan Sun at Belmont Park.
“The 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival is shaping up to be a tremendous 3-day event themed around some of the best horse racing action there is,” Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun said in a news release. “Mohegan Sun is honored to be a key supporter of this festival and the incredible entertainment that will be featured. We’re looking forward to what will be a thrilling weekend, especially if another run at the Triple Crown is in store.”
