LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's doctors say the hospital has admitted 66 patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) just this week. That's up from 32 at this point last year.
RSV is commonly found in children under the age of two.
Symptoms of RSV include coughing, sneezing, runny nose and fever. Doctors say symptoms usually begin 48-72 hours following exposure.
Norton health officials say that RSV is an infection that has to run its course, and it should not be treated with cough or cold medicines or antibiotics.
"We've just gotten back into school in the past month, kids are in daycare, so certainly all that contact does tend to lead to spikes in viral illnesses," said Dr. Scott Bickel, pediatric pulmonologist and medical director for respiratory therapy at Norton Children’s Pulmonology.
Last year, Norton Children's said it experienced an unexpected spike in RSV cases in the summer. This year's similar spike also comes before the peak season for RSV, which usually runs from December to February.
"It's hard to say exactly what will transpire during the winter, but certainly seeing these viruses early indicates that we could see higher rates as we go forward," Dr. Bickel said.
Norton doctors encourage you to take steps to preventing the cold and RSV by keeping children home from school or day care if they are sick and practicing good hygiene.
