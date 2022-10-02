LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing.
People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals.
There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at the church on Sunday.
Saint Francis of Assisi is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment.
"I've blessed a big horse — now not in the church mind you on that one — but yes I've blessed a horse," St. Francis of Assisi Priest Jonathan Erdman said. "I've actually blessed donkeys, farm animals. I mean, wherever I'm asked, we go."
The event was part of the celebration for the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi which happens on Oct. 4.
