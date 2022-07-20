LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Justice wants to see some big changes at Louisville's polling places.
The DOJ said it identified barriers at several polling locations in Jefferson County, making it harder for disabled people to vote.
Those barriers include inaccessible parking, steep ramps, gaps and bumps in walkways, and voting machines that couldn't be accessed by voters with mobility disabilities. The DOJ also said the Jefferson County Board of Elections failed "to provide voters with disabilities privacy and independence while voting."
It's not exactly clear how many polling places were violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), or where they are located. But, according to federal law, voters with disabilities must have equal opportunity to participate in elections.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections will immediately work to start fixing any problems. Those fixes include using portable ramps, more signage and propped open doors. The board will also survey its polling locations to make sure they are accessible.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said her staff will also be trained on ADA requirements and work to create a more equitable balloting process.
