LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is going blue and green on Friday to raise awareness for organ donation.
Donate Life Kentucky partnered with several organizations, landmarks and universities throughout the state to light up blue and green as part of National Donate Life Month.
The goal is to bring awareness to those in Kentucky waiting on a life-saving organ donation while also spreading the importance of joining the donor registry.
Local participants include the Big Four Bridge, Churchill Downs, Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville Slugger Field, the KFC Yum! Center and others.
Community members are also encouraged to light up their homes and wear blue and green.
Donate Life Kentucky said over 60% of Kentuckians are registered organ donors. They aim to get that to 100%.
For more information about the organization, the blue and green initiative, and information about becoming an organ donor, click here.
