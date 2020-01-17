LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An act of kindness planned by Greenwood Elementary's Helping Hearts club next week is already a success.
The students are ready to open a pop-up shop for the community on Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Donations have poured in from teachers, family members, friends and local churches.
A room at the school is filled with new and gently used toys, clothes, coats and hygiene products collected by the students. Everything is free to anyone who wants to "shop" in the pop-up that will be open noon to 2 p.m. on Monday in the Greenwood Elementary school cafeteria.
Members of the Helping Hearts set up the club with a mission to offer academic assistance, resources and peer support for students. Greenwood has an enrollment of about 475 students, and many of the kids come from poorer homes.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.