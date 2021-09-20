LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A K-9 police officer in Kentucky recently received a protective vest thanks to a generous donation.
The Shelbyville Police Department said K-9 JC's new vest is bullet-resistant and stab-protective. Such protective vests usually cost between $1,700 and $2,200. JC's was paid for by a fundraiser and a donation from the group, Vested Interest in K-9s.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the fundraiser was hosted by Jessica Sutton of American Legion Riders Post #497 and has "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43" embroidered on it.
Vested Interest in K-9s helps put vests on law enforcement dogs across the country. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. You can find more information or make a donation at www.vik9s.org. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.