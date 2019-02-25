2 donkeys found mauled to death in southeast Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two donkeys were found mauled to death over the weekend in southeast Louisville about five miles from where eight llamas were killed last week.
However, investigators at Louisville Metro Animal Services don't know if the two attacks are related.
Nann Williamson, the owner of the donkeys, is trying to figure out what kind of creature did it.
"I can't imagine them dying without making noise ... noise that I wouldn't hear," she said. "I came outside, and I couldn't find them. Then I couldn't believe when I saw Hody over there and Guido over here. I just couldn't believe it."
The donkeys were found in a field Sunday near Williamson's home off Fegenbush Lane near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Their remains were too graphic to show.
Animal control officers, along with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, were called to investigate.
"The Fish & Wildlife guy checked their throat to see if they'd been attacked that way, but they weren't," Williamson said. "They were attacked by their nose and their rump, and it took more than one to take them down."
The donkeys died less than a week after eight llamas were killed on a farm off Newburg Road. In that case, a veterinarian called the wounds "canine in nature." Louisville Metro Animal Services said a pack of dogs was recently spotted near the farm, but right now, it's unclear what kind of animal killed the donkeys.
"They were very gentle," Williamson said of the donkeys, which she owned for 20 years. "They would come up to you and lean on you to get petted."
Williamson said she expected the donkeys to live until they were 60 years old.
"I was going to have to put them in my will," she said.
What's ironic, Williamson said, is the donkeys were supposed to keep predators away from the farm.
"It's really sad that they would protect the foal from coyotes, and we don't know if these were coyotes or domestic dogs," she said.
An LMAS spokesperson said there will hopefully be an update with more information on both cases Tuesday.
