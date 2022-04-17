LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Down Syndrome of Louisville showed off amazing talents on Saturday night.
DSL's Got Talent was hosted at New Albany High School as 50 members showcased their singing, dancing and performance skills in front of adoring fans.
The event raised $3,300 for the organization, which will help to fund more events like this in the future.
"It's so entertaining and the joy that spills out of them getting to perform for their friends and family is just palpable in this room," Carly Riggs, DSL Engagement Director, said. "I can't really explain it to you, you have to come."
"We can sing, we can dance, we can play instruments," David DeSanctis, co-host of DSL's Got Talent, said. "There are so many wide range of abilities and capabilities and talents and skills that others never know that we have."
The event has been going on for around a decade, but missed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.