LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of current and retired police officers held a rally Tuesday asking for change within the department, city government and the community.
Retired Louisville Metro Police officer George Rodman began the rally in Old Louisville's Central Park telling officers behind him that "this is for you all." In a powerful and symbolic move, the crowd of current and retired officers stood behind him to back him up. The officers were not just from LMPD, but from other departments as well.
"Mayor Fischer and elected officials, please quit catering to criminals." Rodman said he's frustrated with how officers are being treated. "Shame on you for using the police officers as scapegoats."
Rodman said the work environment is "toxic" in Louisville, officers are under-appreciated, and they don't get the same pay as surrounding agencies. He said when protests become violent, crimes are happening right under officers' noses, and they are powerless to stop it.
"When the vandalism and looting began, front line workers were given the order of 'stand down' from the mayor. 'Stand down' from the mayor," Rodman emphasized.
But Mayor Greg Fischer says while he's "sometimes around" when the decisions are made, the order is up to the interim police chief Robert Schroeder.
"Ultimately, Chief Schroeder," Fischer said. "And then it would go to the commander who is ever on the ground at that point."
Rodman said the officers want change, and he said it needs to "come from the top down." He believes elected officials like Fischer are catering to criminals, when protests become violent. He said the police officers who attended the rally have the same goal as the peaceful protesters, which is no racism, no corruption, transparency and true leadership.
But Rodman described downtown as looking like a "war zone" because of the violence and looting that has gone on in recent weeks. He says police are exhausted from a lack of leadership and scandals, and he faults city officials. He also blamed media for "fueling the fire." Rodman said he believes officers will leave the department and that will put citizen safety at risk.
"I need the good citizens of Louisville, the silent majority, to become vocal. Let the elected officials know you believe in the officers and you want to take your city back now," Rodman said. "You should not live in fear but unfortunately that's the condition our city is in. Enough is enough."
River City FOP president Ryan Nichols said he believes LMPD could see up to 200 officers leave by the end of the summer, if not more.
"It all stems back to that lack of accountable leadership. As you heard when many of the statements were made, when officers are given an order to retreat or not take action to enforce the law to protect people and property is asinine," said Nichols. "How can we expect them to continue to work for a department like that?"
"We do need change in this city, but it's not with the police department and the officers. It's with the leadership in this city," Nichols said. He thinks Mayor Fischer should step down. "We would support him in his efforts to resign and retire."
