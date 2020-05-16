LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society's Equine C.A.R.E team, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and the Office of the State Veterinarian worked together to rescue a 'large number of horses' in Wayne County, Kentucky.
Jacqueline Helton, 53, is charged with 44 counts of animal cruelty after finding dead and malnourished horses at the farm, according to court records. KSP investigated the farm after receiving a complaint and found four dead horses, and over 40 living horses, with many in 'poor condition,' according to KHS Equine C.A.R.E.
On May 14, dozens of horses were rescued from the farm. A total of 21 horses now in quarantine at the KHS Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville. The other rescued horses are with Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue and the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center. Additionally, on May 7, teams rescued 10 horses that were also taken to the Simpsonville farm.
Court records show Helton is scheduled to be arraigned on July 6.
The KHS said that many of the rescued horses need extensive medical care including treatment for parasites, rain rot and vaccinations. The organization urged Kentuckians to donate money by calling 502-515-3145 or online by clicking here.
