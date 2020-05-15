LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have charged a woman with 44 counts of animal cruelty after finding dead and malnourished horses on a Wayne County, Kentucky, farm, according to court records.
Jacqueline Helton, 53, also faces charges of concealing diseased animals and improperly disposing of dead animals.
Many of the 40 surviving horses were in "poor condition" and included pregnant mares, according to a news release from the Kentucky Humane Society.
The organization's Equine C.A.R.E. team helped police and other state agencies coordinate a rescue of the horses. The KHS team brought 10 horses to its Simpsonville farm on May 7 and returned Thursday to help rescue the remaining animals, including a 3-day-old foal, the organization said.
A complaint about the animals' welfare was filed April 30 by the property owner, who was leasing the farm to Helton, according to an arrest warrant.
Helton has faced similar charges. In 2015, she was charged with animal cruelty, but the counts were dropped after she completed diversion.
An arraignment is scheduled for July 6, according to court records.
The KHS said that many horses it rescued also have "parasites and rain rot, and all need vaccinations and farrier work." The organization urged Kentuckians to donate money by calling 502-515-3145 or online by clicking here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.