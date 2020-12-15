FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the key leaders in the nation's battle against COVID-19 said Kentucky is doing the right thing.
Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, met separately Tuesday with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of the General Assembly in Frankfort.
In an exclusive interview, Birx told WDRB News she is aware of the controversy surrounding Beshear’s aggressive handling of the coronavirus but had nothing but praise for the governor's actions.
“Now that we are 10 months in, we can really see in the states where the governors were very proactive, did things before others might have thought it was important, have much lower hospitalizations and much lower fatalities by population, compared to other states,” Birx said.
“I think as we look back on this, we're really going to applaud those governors who were proactive.”
Birx would not comment directly on whether bars and restaurants should be open or closed, choosing to focus instead on individuals protecting themselves.
“When you take your mask off, it doesn't matter if you're at a dining room table or a restaurant or a bar," she said. "That can become a time when you're susceptible to get infected.”
Birx said there is evidence that schools can safely reopen, but she urged caution.
“While we have so much viral spread, it's really important to get control of this viral spread, and then – proactively - reopen the schools as you've gotten control of this virus," she said.
Birx applauded the rollout of the vaccine but said people should not let their guard down just yet.
“Don't relax now, because we all want to get to spring together," she said. "And we can get to spring together by being vigilant now and being vaccinated when it's our turn.”
Birx said it will be several months before life returns to normal.
“To truly achieve herd immunity, it's going to take through the summer and potentially even into the fall," she said. "That's getting 70-80% of Americans immunized.”
Birx has been meeting with state leaders across the country to give advice about best practices for battling the virus. This was her second trip to Kentucky.
