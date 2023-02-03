LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle Thursday night.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Dixie Highway, near Johnsontown Road, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
Police say the driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, lost control "for some unknown reason." The vehicle then left the roadway "at a high rate of speed," traveled into a parking lot and collided with a recreational vehicle that was parked at a nearby dealership, according to Ellis.
EMS was called to the scene, where the driver was pronounced dead.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.