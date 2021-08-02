LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives said a Wisconsin man living in Clarksville was murdered in Jeffersonville, and his body dumped in a quiet neighborhood.
Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh held a news conference Monday to reassure the community it is safe and that this was an isolated situation potentially tied to drugs.
The body of Rodrick Wallace, 29, was first noticed by a person driving on Wildwood Drive in the Oak Park neighborhood about 6:45 a.m. on July 23. The person called police saying a man was face down on the ground. According to the probable cause affidavit, Wallace was shot six times in the head. Police believe he was shot in a parking lot of a nearby Jeffersonville apartment complex.
The investigation led police to Louisville, where Wallace's blood-stained car was found off Beech Street.
Court records show police identified Christopher Tandy, 41, of North Carolina, as the suspect in the shooting after searching the victim's phone records. Tandy was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend.
"We believe he had connections there," Lt. Isaac Parker said. "At the time, Mr. Tandy had warrants for attempted murder out of Asheville, North Carolina. We think that's what led him to this area and we think that's why he returned back there."
Parker would not go into detail but said the connection between Wallace and Tandy "stemmed around narcotics."
Court documents state detectives believe Wallace had several guns and recently came into possession of two pounds of marijuana, none of which has been recovered.
Tandy is still in North Carolina, where he faces an attempted murder charge for a previous and unrelated case. It's not clear if and when he'll return to Jeffersonville, where he is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.
Related Stories:
- North Carolina man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in Jeffersonville
- Police: murdered Wisconsin man dumped in quiet Jeffersonville neighborhood
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.