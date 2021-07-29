JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives in Jeffersonville are investigating after the body of a murdered Wisconsin man was dumped on a residential street in the Oak Park subdivision last week.
The investigation started in the early morning hours of July 23. That's when officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department responded to the 60 block of Edgewood Lane off Allison Lane on reports of an unconscious man in the street. Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker Police says an autopsy confirms the victim -- 29-year-old Rodrick Wallace from Wisconsin -- died from several gunshot wounds to the head.
Parker says investigators are processing evidence recovered at the scene, and believe Wallace's body was left in the neighborhood after he was murdered at another location. Parker says no one else in the neighborhood is in danger as a result of this shooting.
If you think you have information that could help in this investigation, please call the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535, or the tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
