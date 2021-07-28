CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville man is accused of decapitating a woman woman and setting her apartment on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Major Joe Demoss said 36-year-old Brian Williams was arrested just hours after the attack on Kensington Drive. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Betty Gambetty.
Demoss said investigators believe Gambetty was killed Monday afternoon, but it's not clear whether Williams returned to the apartment and set the fire Tuesday morning. Police do not believe Williams knew the woman, and think the brutal attack may have happened after a burglary gone wrong or a home invasion.
Police were called after a fire at the apartment about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. When firefighters entered the apartment, they found the Gambetty, who had been decapitated. Demoss said the woman's fingers had also been cut off, and there were signs she was stabbed. An exact cause of death for Gambetty won't be known until after an autopsy on Thursday morning.
"Yesterday's crime scene in my 23 years is one of the most horrific we've been involved in," said Demoss.
Demoss said police pinpointed Williams as a suspect very quickly by canvassing the area and getting surveillance video from nearby residents that allegedly showed Williams with a suitcase. He had also reportedly been going door to door in the neighborhood asking people questions.
After getting a search warrant for Williams' home, investigators found enough evidence to charge him with murder, including a suitcase with body parts and Gambetty's car.
"I had a conversation with her son this morning on the way to work and tried to explain to him what happened before it was in the media, but these cases are hard," said Demoss.
The are multiple crime scenes, including the victim's apartment, and the suspect's home. Indiana State Police is helping with processing evidence. The Clark County Sheriff's Department helped with neighborhood interviews, and the Jeffersonville Police Department also offered to help.
More information about the investigation is expected to be released by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
This story will be updated.
