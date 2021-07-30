LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man last week in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker said Rodrick Wallace, 29, of Wisconsin, was found dead on July 23 of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Officers found him lying on a residential street near Edgewood Lane and Wildwood Road in the Oak Park subdivision.
Parker said investigators found that Wallace was shot in his car after some sort of fight with Christopher Tandy, 41, of North Carolina. Tandy, Parker said, had several outstanding warrants in North Carolina at the time of the shooting, including one for attempted murder.
In the midst of its investigation, Jeffersonville Police communicated with the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina when it determined Tandy may be in the area. Tandy was arrested shortly thereafter.
Parker said Jeffersonville Police detectives are in Asheville through the weekend continuing the investigation. Tandy has been charged with Wallace's murder.
