LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver charged with killing three people in a wrong-way crash in southern Indiana pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the case.
On Thursday morning in Floyd County Circuit Court, Taylor Barefoot pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
The involuntary manslaughter charge is in connection with the death of an unborn fetus that also resulted from the crash.
Indiana State Police say the 31-year-old woman was driving on Interstate 265 in Floyd County just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when she slammed head-on into another vehicle.
Taylor Cole, 21, her 3-year-old son and a passenger, Leah Onstott, 22, were killed in the crash. Onstott's 3-year-old son was also injured in the crash.
A lawsuit filed by Cole's family last year claims Barefoot left a work party for Sazerac where she had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.
According to that complaint, Barefoot was a recruiter for Sazerac and attending the liquor brand's Northwest Ordinance distilling Mardi Gras party shortly before the crash.
"Even though several Sazerac agents and employees witnessed Barefoot in her intoxicated state and knew or should have known of Barefoot’s intoxicated condition, these Sazerac agents and employees allowed Barefoot to drive away intoxicated in her personal car," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit says she left the party about 9 p.m. and 14 minutes later, the frantic calls started coming into 911.
