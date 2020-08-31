LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the coronavirus pandemic causes financial hardships for some Hoosiers, Duke Energy wants to help its customers pay their energy bills.
The utility company is setting aside $300,000 to help struggling customers, in addition to the federal money given out by the state, according to a news release.
Duke Energy Indiana stopped disconnecting service until Sept. 15 to give customers more time to set up payment plans. The company said Monday "eligible residential customers" can avoid having services disconnected because of missed payments if they establish a payment plan, which they say can now extend up to 12 months.
Customers who may be behind on their bills should contact the company at 800-521-2232 to set up payment arrangements. Plans can also be established online, here.
Customers who meet certain income eligibility requirements can get up to $300 in assistance.
The company said those who receive emergency funding must be Duke Energy customers and meet certain income eligibility requirements. To apply for Duke's assistance program, which opens Tuesday, Sept. 1, contact your local service provider, which can be found here by county.
