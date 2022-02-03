ICE STORM 2-3-2022 -FLOYDS KNOBS - POWER LINES 1 1.jpg

Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.  Feb. 3, 2022

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy officials said there are about 1,000 crews currently on standby in their southern Indiana coverage area.

Some crews are even traveling from out of state to help out in Indiana and across the river in Kentucky, where LG&E has access to 600 line technicians. 

Officials said it only takes about a 1/4 of an inch to cause tree limbs to fall and create power outages.

"If you see a downed power line, assume it's live," said Lisa Huber, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy. "Do not touch it. Do not go near it. Please call Duke Energy, report the outage, report the line down (and) be as safe as possible."

By about noon Thursday, neither LG&E or Duke Energy were reporting any major outages. 

