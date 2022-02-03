CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy officials said there are about 1,000 crews currently on standby in their southern Indiana coverage area.
Some crews are even traveling from out of state to help out in Indiana and across the river in Kentucky, where LG&E has access to 600 line technicians.
Officials said it only takes about a 1/4 of an inch to cause tree limbs to fall and create power outages.
"If you see a downed power line, assume it's live," said Lisa Huber, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy. "Do not touch it. Do not go near it. Please call Duke Energy, report the outage, report the line down (and) be as safe as possible."
By about noon Thursday, neither LG&E or Duke Energy were reporting any major outages.
Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a road sign near Borden, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice in a backyard in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Melissa Lanham Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a road sign in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a road sign in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on trees in Georgetown, Indiana. Image courtesy of Brad Finkin. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on grass in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
An ice warning posted at the Greenville, Indiana volunteer fire department. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice near Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a road sign in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on trees in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a road in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a tree in Madison, Indiana. Image courtesy Deb Youngblood. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Holly Morgan. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a tree branch in New Salisbury, Ind. (Facebook viewer)
Pictured: icicles on tree branches in Depauw, Indiana. (WDRB viewer)
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022
An icy windshield in Milltown, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022. (Larry Lowe)
Ice crystals on a bell in Floyds Knobs, Ind. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Tracy Ferguson)
Ice on the hood of a car in Campbellsburg, Ky. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Michael Holthouser)
A semi off the road on Interstate 65 near the 76 mile marker in Bartholomew County, Indiana. Image courtesy Indiana State Police - Versailles. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a vehicle in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Ashlie Engleman. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on porch railing in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Rebecca Overshiner Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in Milltown, Indiana. Image courtesy Leisa Curl Line Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the parking lot doesn't keep the deer from venturing out in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the headlight of a car in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the WDRB vehicle in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Craig Peay. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the christmas light in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Sara Barnes Lamb Feb. 3, 2022
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022.
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022.
