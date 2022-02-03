LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some customers in Indiana and Kentucky have already lost power as a winter storm packing snow and ice moves through the area, and more power outages are expected.
Once it's safe to do so, crews begin the process of restoring power as soon as possible. But there's a certain method that must be followed to do so safely, according to a news release from the Indiana Electric Cooperatives.
When crews are making repairs, priority is given to repairing lines that bring the greatest number of people back online in the shortest amount of time and safest manner possible.
"Even though you may start seeing lights coming on in homes nearby and see line crews driving by your house, we ask that consumers without power remain patient after these widespread storms," said John Gasstrom, CEO at Indiana Electric Cooperatives. "Please know the crews aren't ignoring you; they are just working their way down a long list of damages that, with each fix, will restore power to a larger group of consumers before they can get to you."
The priority of repairs is generally:
1. Transmission lines. These high voltage lines carry electricity from generating plants to substations (or between substations). Since tens of thousands of people could be served by one transmission line, damage here needs to be taken care of first.
2. Substations. These electrical facilities lower the voltage from the transmission lines so electricity can be distributed. They serve large areas. If problems are taken care of at the substation, power to a large number of people can be restored.
3. Main distribution lines. You see these along roadways. They carry electricity from the substations to towns or housing developments. When power is restored here, all consumers from this supply line will see their lights come on unless there is a problem farther down the line.
4. Tap lines. These run from the main distribution line to poles and underground transformers outside houses or buildings and usually serve smaller numbers of consumers.
5. Individual service. These lines run from the transformer to the individual consumer's electric meter.
Consumers should contact their electric cooperative if they are still without power after seeing most of the power in their neighborhood has been restored. A line crew may need to come to their homes and repair individual service lines.
