LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A global company needs to hire thousands of seasonal workers to meet demands at its fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville.
Radial announced Tuesday morning that the company plans to add 4,680 jobs in order to support an expected surge in demand during peak holiday season. According to consumer research performed by Radial, it is estimated that 65% of shoppers plan to increase or match their online holiday shopping compared to last year.
"Peak season is back, It's bigger than ever this year," said Andrea Crawford, human resources director for Radial. "Some of the trends that we've seen with e-commerce since the onset of the pandemic are definitely continuing. So we are expecting very high volumes through all of our fulfillment centers this year."
The two fulfillment centers in Louisville and one in Shepherdsville will be accepting applications for entry-level warehouse positions. Workers will be responsible for processing online orders by picking, sorting, packing and shipping those orders.
Radial is still working to set the hourly rates and incentives for this season, but Crawford said it will be competitive.
"We do recognize that competitive wages and bonus opportunities are absolutely essential as we enter into peak season," she said.
Radial is a global e-commerce company that offers services from fulfillment and transportation to customer care. The company has several fulfillment centers across the country, including five in Kentucky and one in Indiana.
Adecco, a talent advisory company, will be hosting a few hiring events to help Radial fill positions.
Louisville
- Thursday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: 7700 Trade Port Drive, Louisville, KY 40258 (Candidates should look for the Adecco-branded jobmobile)
- Contact Number: 502-324-7122
Shepherdsville
- Monday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: Paroquet Springs Conference Centre, 395 Paroquet Springs Drive, Shepherdsville, KY 40165
- Thursday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: 350 Omega Parkway, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 (Candidates should look for the Adecco-branded jobmobile)
- Local Contact Number: 502-324-5627
