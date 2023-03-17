LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at the Roosters on Preston Highway early Friday damaged the restaurant but it could be back in business in a matter of days.
Crews from the Okolona Fire Protection District responded to the fire around 5 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area when they arrived. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to fight the flames in a hallway.
Okolona Fire was able to quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
This is the second fire at a local Roosters in less than a month.
A fire destroyed the Roosters in Clarksville, Ind. on February 27, 2023. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
CLEANING UP | People on scene have started shoveling burned debris out of the kitchen of the Preston Highway Roosters. This oven is toast. I’m told the location will likely be closed for several days while electric and structural damage is repaired. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/aRby1YzDHD— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) March 17, 2023
Maj. Jason Tobbe said it will most likely be several days before the restaurant can reopen.
"They’re going to have to call a remediation company to come in, and they'll have to clean up any residual smoke that's on the walls," Tobbe said. "They will have to actually have an electrician and a structural person to come in to rebuild the portion that burned. There were a lot of electrical lines down in there too."
The Roosters on Preston Highway will be closed on Friday. It is unclear when it will reopen.
A total of five engines responded to the fire.
This story will be updated.
