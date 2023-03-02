LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roosters restaurants in Kentucky will donate Friday's profits to employees of the Clarksville location that burned down earlier this week.
Fire ripped through the restaurant Monday morning. On its Kentucky Facebook page, the restaurant announced all nine Kentucky locations will celebrate employee appreciation day.
They'll celebrate by donating 100% of profits or any donations from Friday to the staff at Clarksville.
About 100 employees were impacted by the fire. Roosters has five locations in Louisville, three in Lexington and one in Bowling Green.
There is also a GoFundMe page for the Clarksville Roosters location to collect donations.
