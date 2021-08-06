HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Middle school students in Hardin County won't get to move into their brand new school just yet.
Problems with construction have delayed the finish of East Hardin Middle School's new building on New Glendale Road.
Students were expected to move into the $24 million building sometime in January, but COVID-related issues pushed that back.
The expected move-in date was delayed to August, before school started, but that has proved too soon as well.
"We've ran into some electrical issues and just haven't been able to get to where we wanted to be," said Hardin County Schools Spokesperson John Wright.
Officials say there's still no timeline on when the building could be ready.
"It's just really uncertain right now," Wright said.
School is back in session next Thursday, and students will begin the year at the current East Hardin Middle School location.
School officials say to be patient.
"The things that were obstacles here at the current East will not be present at the new one, and it will certainly be worth the while," Wright mentioned.
