LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern High School cheer made program history over the weekend.
The team took home the KHSAA State Championship for the first time ever. Coach Tyra Anderson said his team out scored 53 small squads across Kentucky.
Anderson said these athletes showed a high level of commitment and all of their hard work paid off.
The championship was especially meaningful after the team's 2020-21 season ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The team is looking forward to competing at the national level in February.
