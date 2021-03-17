LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS expects 60% of its students will return to schools on hybrid learning schedules in the next several days.
The key to managing, and thriving, in the transition between NTI and in person instruction is establishing routines.
Stephen McCrocklin, founder of the Langsford Learning Center, says having a solid routine can reduce stress and confusion that comes with change, and builds skills for independence.
Step one: Set up daily routines
A. Keep set study times — Setting this habit will help you and those around you.
B. Get moving— exercise is important for physical & mental health- also helps learning!
C. Sleep is important.- start woking on bedtimes to build a good sleep schedule.
Bonus Tip: Stop Screen time at least 1 hr before bed, blue light from screens tells our bring not to sleep.
Step two: Set up a workspace:
A. Have everything you need and nothing you don’t.
B. Limit Distraction —Brains are bad a multitasking. Interruptions get in the way of learning and it will take longer to complete the work.
C. Take breaks — Taking breaks help keep your learning brain fresh. I like a study block that matches how long an in class test would take. Then take a short break.
Step three: Stay in contact with your teacher.
A. Be clear on what the goals are for the class and your child. — It is easy to fall behind during NTI. Knowing the big goals will help you focus on them. That way the big things can stay current.
B. Ask about supplementary material or resource for the summer.
Big Bonus Tip - Read every day
Reading requires practice. Becoming a skilled reader is the single best thing you can do to become a better student.
You can contact Stephen McCrocklin at info@weteachreading.com or visit www.WeTeachReading.com
