LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has handed out 3.4 million meals since the pandemic began and hopes to continue growing that number, but could use some help from the federal government.
JCPS says a lot of money from the CARES Act has already been exhausted during the pandemic, with much of it going to make sure kids are fed every day.
Now the district is urging lawmakers to make sure more money gets to schools soon.
"Obviously we are feeding a lot of kids, but it's a lot less than we would in person. So the reimbursements we are getting from the USDA are significantly less," said JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "So JCPS is having to use a significant amount of funding in order to meet the needs and feed our children throughout the community."
Dr. Pollio along with Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles visited Stephen Foster Traditional Academy Tuesday morning to talk about where the district stands right now with nutrition services as students continue remote learning.
They say since school started at the end of August, JCPS has handed out 1.4 million meals and another 2 million over the summer and in the spring.
With the help of a federal waiver -- many of those meals are going to children who are not students of the district.
While JCPS worries about its financial future in terms of federal help, Pollio says he's confident community partners will help pick up the slack if lawmakers don't pass more funding.
Schools will have special meal pickups for fall and winter break, but some of the pickup sites have changed. For a complete list of pickup sites, visit: https://www.jefferson.kyschools.us/school-meals-during-nti-20
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.