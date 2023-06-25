LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) canceled all student activities on Monday due to power outages and storm damage after severe weather went through Kentuckiana on Sunday evening.
The state's largest school district canceled its Backpack League and Lit& for all sites, along with closing its Elev8 Student Learning Center.
JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the school district is assessing the damage and working with LG&E.
