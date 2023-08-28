LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every student in Jefferson County Public Schools is now eligible for free breakfast and lunch at school.
The federal program for free and reduced meals is extending to the J. Graham Brown School, Lowe Elementary School and duPont Manual High School. The three schools were the final sites to get approval within JCPS.
Previously, more than 65% of all JCPS students were eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
"The research is clear that when students have access to nutritional food that they are ready to learn," said Angela Parsons, principal at the Brown School. "This is going to provide care and equity to all of these students."
Students must select three of the five available options, and one must be a fruit or vegetable, for the meal to be reimbursed by the federal program.
If a student only selects one or two items, they will be required to pay an ala carte price.
School leaders said this removes any stigma from a student getting a free meal while another student is paying.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.