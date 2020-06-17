LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine students will be heading back to campus at the end of August.
Classes will be back on Aug. 20, President Susan Donovan said. The university will have classes on Labor Day and will not have a fall break.
Donovan said those schedule changes mean the fall semester will be shorter, and students will head home a week before Thanksgiving.
Bellarmine will also implement "health-concious policies," she said, including providing face coverings to be worn in common areas.
"We will ensure that students and faculty are appropriately distanced from each other in all classroom settings, whether that’s a lecture or a lab," Donovan said in a statement. "Our faculty are also busy this summer developing flexible hybrid courses that combine in-person and online delivery that will ensure students have the personal attention that makes the Bellarmine educational experience special."
For more information, visit Bellarmine's website.
